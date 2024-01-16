(Video) Liverpool fans in disbelief at Howard Webb’s four-word response to Odegaard handball

News Videos
Posted by

The audio from the VAR for Martin Odegaard’s handball against Liverpool has been released but it’s comments from the ‘Mic’d Up’ studio that have gathered attention.

Speaking about the moment at Anfield, Michael Owen asked: “What’s your take on that one, I thought it was a penalty?”

To which Howard Webb replied: “Yep, so do I.”

READ MORE: (Image) Klopp’s ‘real impact’ option has shared positive injury update for Liverpool fans

This will only infuriate our supporters even further as it’s so obvious that we should have been given a moment that could have decided a crucial game against title rivals.

It’s painful how often the officials get it wrong and instead of an apology or a change of decision, we get the tepid grilling from a former Manchester United striker and a farfetched explanation from the ex-referee.

You can watch Webb and Owen’s comments on Odegaard’s handball against Liverpool (from 0:53) via @SkySportsPL on X:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman

More Stories Howard Webb Liverpool Martin Odegard Michael Owen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *