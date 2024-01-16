(Video) Liverpool fans in disbelief at Howard Webb’s four-word response to Odegaard handball

The audio from the VAR for Martin Odegaard’s handball against Liverpool has been released but it’s comments from the ‘Mic’d Up’ studio that have gathered attention.

Speaking about the moment at Anfield, Michael Owen asked: “What’s your take on that one, I thought it was a penalty?”

To which Howard Webb replied: “Yep, so do I.”

READ MORE: (Image) Klopp’s ‘real impact’ option has shared positive injury update for Liverpool fans

This will only infuriate our supporters even further as it’s so obvious that we should have been given a moment that could have decided a crucial game against title rivals.

It’s painful how often the officials get it wrong and instead of an apology or a change of decision, we get the tepid grilling from a former Manchester United striker and a farfetched explanation from the ex-referee.

You can watch Webb and Owen’s comments on Odegaard’s handball against Liverpool (from 0:53) via @SkySportsPL on X:

PGMOL chief Howard Webb talks through VAR's decision to not award Liverpool a penalty for a possible handball against Arsenal's Martin Odegaard 👇 pic.twitter.com/xAOm6o4xLM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman