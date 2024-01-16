Liverpool ‘ready’ to go back in for £100k-p/w maestro; his club may have a desire to sell – report

Liverpool could be prepared to ‘test Chelsea’s resolve’ over Levi Colwill, who was linked with a potential move to Anfield last summer.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the Blues may have a desire to raise funds by offloading homegrown talents this year, and the £100,000-per-week defender (Capology) could be a player whose sale would yield a significant profit.

The Reds have continued to watch the 20-year-old’s situation in west London and reportedly plan on letting Stamford Bridge chiefs know that they’d be interested in the player if Mauricio Pochettino’s side are open to selling him.

Posting a link to the article via X, the journalist stated: “Liverpool ready to test Chelsea’s resolve over Levi Colwill and see if they could be tempted to sell given the FFP benefits that could have. Blues owners are prepared to sell Conor Gallagher, arguably their best midfielder…so why not Colwill?”

As per football.london, Chelsea are currently being investigated for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR); and if found guilty, they could be subjected to a points deduction similar to what was handed out to Everton in November.

The issue of Financial Fair Play is very much under the microscope in a week which has seen the Toffees and Nottingham Forest charged with failing to abide by PSR, so other top-flight clubs may now be eager to get their own houses in order.

That could play into Liverpool’s hands if Anfield chiefs are determined to try and add Colwill to Jurgen Klopp’s squad this year, provided that the Merseysiders don’t run the risk of getting themselves into difficulty in that regard.

The 20-year-old can play on the left or in the centre of defence, a versatility that the Reds manager would very much welcome, particularly in situations such as the injury crisis with which he’s current having to contend as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are all currently sidelined.

If Chelsea miss out on European football for a second successive season, which seems a distinct possibility, they may need to cut their cloth accordingly in terms of their finances.

That scenario too might work in Liverpool’s favour if they’re very much intent on trying to persuade the Blues to part with the England international, so it’ll be intriguing to see if they to pounce upon the potentially delicate situation in west London.

