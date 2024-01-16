(Video) PGMOL release official audio from Odegaard handball incident at Anfield; ref got it so wrong

The PGMOL have released the official audio from the contentious decision to not award Liverpool a penalty during their clash with Arsenal at Anfield last month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played out a 1-1 draw with the Gunners at L4 but were bizarrely not awarded a spot kick in the first half after the ball struck Martin Odegaard on the arm.

On field referee Chris Kavanagh can be heard explaining that the Norwegian’s hand was on the floor meaning he cannot be punished for the ball striking him on the arm, however, when you see a replay of the incident you can clearly see that the Arsenal No. 8 used the ball to retain his balance and prevented Mo Salah from progressing into the box.

READ MORE: James Milner admits he’d have liked to have worked with ‘great coach’ for longer; it’s not Jurgen Klopp

VAR David Coote and AVAR Lee Betts should’ve intervened and awarded a penalty, something which PGMOL chief Howard Webb admitted on Sky Sports this evening (via @SkySportsPL on X), but yet another shocking decision has went against Liverpool.

We currently find ourselves two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League but it remains to be seen whether this controversial incident is something we’ll look back on at the end of the season.

Check the PGMOL footage and Webb speaking below: