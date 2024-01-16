Hull City manager explains what he instantly loved about ‘great character’ Fabio Carvalho

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has outlined one aspect about Fabio Carvalho which instantly endeared the Liverpool loanee to him.

The 21-year-old joined the Tigers on a temporary basis last week after being recalled by the Reds from an abortive loan spell at RB Leipzig, and the youngster has made an immediate impression on his new boss.

As per Hull Live, the 39-year-old said of the attacker: “I’ve had a lot of really positive conversations with him. What a great character, first and foremost.

“When I first met him, he told me his story about how he moved to this country from Portugal without speaking a word of English and how he had to find a football team, a local football team. He loves football and I’m absolutely delighted that he’s here.”

READ MORE: ‘Mark my words…’ – Reported Liverpool target earmarked for £100m+ transfer; he’s ‘a cut above’

READ MORE: ‘Possible…’ – Liverpool player’s hint teases potential return for Bournemouth clash

It’s very interesting to hear Rosenior speaking so glowingly about Carvalho’s strength of character just a few days after Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder accused the 21-year-old of not having the requisite desire to fight for his place in the Bundesliga outfit’s starting XI.

Try to imagine for a moment just how difficult it must be to move to another country at 11 years old when you don’t know the lingua franca. That was the challenge he faced and duly embraced by taking the initiative to seek out a Sunday League team in London to represent.

It must also have been quite a test of character to relocate to Germany last summer as a young man as he unsuccessfully sought to prove himself at the Red Bull Arena, where he made just three starts (Transfermarkt), but the initial signs are that he’s found an ideal temporary home for himself in Hull.

Carvalho was involved in the build-up for fellow Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton’s wonder goal on his Tigers debut last Friday; and judging by Rosenior’s comments, the manager would have no qualms about giving the 21-year-old the regular game-time that he was denied in Leipzig.

One thing is for sure – the ex-Fulham attacker won’t be fazed too easily.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider