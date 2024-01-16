(Video) Alan Shearer on why Jadon Sancho’s Man Utd fallout would never happen at Liverpool

Jadon Sancho seemingly had the world at his feet as he swapped Dortmund for Manchester United but a disastrous spell at Old Trafford has led to a public fallout and Alan Shearer is sure this wouldn’t have happened at Anfield.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie spoke about the England international: “At Liverpool they’ve been really successful, so all the power is with the manager.

“If one player messes around, then it’s it’s up to the squad as well to jump on that player, for whatever reason”.

Jurgen Klopp has such an iron grip over proceedings at our club, that it’s clear to those even outside Merseyside that we would not be played about or a player – nor allow an argument to spill over to the outside world.

The longer we can watch from afar and laugh at our M62 counterparts, the better and let’s hope these public embarrassments continue!

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Sancho and Liverpool (from 19:21) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

