Meetings held: Liverpool officials have flown out to discuss 18y/o who’s generating ‘huge’ interest

According to reports from Sweden, a delegation from Liverpool has held discussions over a possible move for a teenage prodigy from Scandinavia.

Ola Gustavsson of Fotboll Direkt has claimed that the Reds are among three clubs making ‘strong moves’ for BK Häcken winger Momodou Sonko, with some officials from Merseyside having flown out to Gothenburg to hold talks with the Allsvenskan outfit.

‘Secret meetings’ are reported to have taken place and these are believed to have been ‘fruitful’, albeit with no concrete proposal arising out of it thus far.

The Swedish club’s sporting director Martin Ericsson told Fotbollskanalen that the 18-year-old is generating ‘huge’ interest and won’t be sold on the ‘cheap’, with the teenager thought to be valued at roughly €7m (£6m).

An 18-year-old winger whose club career has been confined to Scandinavia (aside from one Europa League group campaign) might seem like a surprising target for Liverpool, so much so that even Sonko himself has said that he’d ‘laugh’ if Jurgen Klopp were to contact him personally.

However, the Swedish prodigy has made a promising start to his time at senior level, with a respectable haul of 14 goals and eight assists in 44 appearances for Hacken, averaging a goal contribution every two games (Transfermarkt).

Under FSG, the Reds tend not to pay more for a player than what they feel he’s worth, but £6m is comparative chickenfeed when weighted against most others who are linked with the Anfield giants.

Sonko may be a forward who Liverpool sign with a view towards a couple of loan spells on the continent, or possibly to the English Championship, building up his experience before being primed to make a telling impact on Merseyside.

The next step would appear to be whether LFC wish to follow up their reported meetings with Hacken in the form of an official offer for the 18-year-old. Let’s see if that materialises.

