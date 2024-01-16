‘Possible…’ – Liverpool player’s hint teases potential return for Bournemouth clash

Liverpool could welcome back one of their injured players for the visit to Bournemouth on Sunday, as teased by the man himself recently.

In an article by the Evening Standard providing updates on the Reds who are currently nursing body blows, it’s claimed that Dominik Szoboszlai could return for the fixture at the Vitality Stadium, having sat out the recent wins over Arsenal and Fulham due to a hamstring problem.

At the ceremony where he was crowned Hungarian Male Sportsman of The Year, the 23-year-old said that it’s ‘possible’ he could feature once LFC’s winter break concludes next weekend, albeit with the caveat that he’d be willing to wait a little longer if medical staff advise him to proceed with caution.

It’s understood that the midfielder has ‘yet to take part in full training’ since his most recent appearance against Newcastle a fortnight ago.

Szoboszlai’s return to action for next Sunday would be most welcome for Liverpool, who are without several midfielders due to injury (Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, you could justifiably count Trent Alexander-Arnold here too) or international duty (Wataru Endo).

There are still five more days for the Hungary captain to prove his fitness ahead of the Bournemouth clash, and Jurgen Klopp would dearly love to have him back fit for selection against an in-form Cherries side who’ve won five of their last six matches in all competitions.

The 23-year-old’s performances in recent weeks mightn’t have been at the same mesmerising levels that he’d shown in the autumn, but he retains his penchant for getting fans out of their seats with blockbuster goals, like the one he plundered against West Ham prior to Christmas.

It’s likely to be a race against time for Szoboszlai to make his comeback next weekend, but even if that game comes too soon for him, it looks like it won’t be long before our number 8 is back in the thick of the action, and that’ll be a very welcome sight when it happens.

