‘All I’m thinking about’ – Wataru Endo admits he’s ‘very honoured’ by Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments

Wataru Endo has responded to Jurgen Klopp’s comments after the German tactician joked recently that he wants Japan to exit the Asian Games at the earliest stage.

Our No. 3 has missed Liverpool’s last two games and will be unavailable for the remainder of January as he attempts to lead his nation to glory at the tournament in Qatar.

Japan got their campaign off to a flyer on Sunday as they defeated Vietnam 4-2 with Endo registering an assists with ex-Red Takumi Minamino netting a brace.

Our new defensive midfielder admits he feels ‘very honoured’ to be recognised as an important player by our German tactician and insists he’s eager to return back to Merseyside as Asian champions.

“Of course, the coach meant that as a joke but I do feel very honoured that he feels I need to be back at Liverpool. I’m here now, I’m the captain of the team and all I’m thinking about is bringing the trophy back to Liverpool,” Endo said (as quoted by Liverpool World).

READ MORE: Celtic interested in recently recalled Liverpool ace; Klopp may only sanction departure in late January – report

READ MORE: (Video) PGMOL release official audio from Odegaard handball incident at Anfield; ref got it so wrong

The signing of Endo from Stuttgart in the summer went under the radar.

The 30-year-old has improved game by game this term and is now a very important player for Klopp’s side and will be missed significantly in the coming weeks.

He’s a unique option – in comparison to our other options in midfield – in the sense that he offers a lot of aggression and tenacity and isn’t afraid to get stuck in.

He offers immense protection to our backline and allows those ahead of him to do their thing in an attacking sense.

We’re hoping Endo can taste success in Qatar but need him back as soon as possible as we seek to continue fighting on all four fronts.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider