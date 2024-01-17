(Video) Ex-Liverpool player at end of horror tackle that wasn’t even given as foul; could have broken bones

The main issue around refereeing is a lack of consistency and when you see tackles that could break legs go totally unpunished, it’s even more infuriating for Liverpool fans and further afield.

During the FA Cup clash with Bristol City, Danny Ings was on the end of a horror tackle from Joe Williams and it went completely unpunished.

The midfielder who began his career with Everton went in high on our former striker and, especially given his injury record, was lucky not to have left him with a serious injury.

The lack of VAR meant that this moment went unpunished but it’s tough to see incidents like this and not think the standard of officiating in this country is far below what it should be.

You can watch the Williams tackle on Ings via @rudiger100 on X:

