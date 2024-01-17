Jordan Henderson’s return to Europe is ‘agreed’ after Ettifaq exit confirmed – Ornstein

Jordan Henderson has, for many, gone from hero to zero and now his departure from Saudi Arabia has been confirmed – his next club is soon to be announced.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, the England international has: ‘agreed a switch to Ajax in principle.

‘That proposed move also requires paperwork and details to be ironed out before the 33-year-old former Liverpool midfielder’s return to European football.’

The Dutch club have had a year that is a far cry from their usual dominance in the Netherlands, finishing third in the last full campaign.

Ajax have followed up a worst campaign in 15 years by being one place off the foot of the table after seven matches, leading to coach Maurice Steijn losing his job.

The arrival of interim boss John van ‘t Schip has seen a drastic improvement and our former captain will now join the Eredivisie side with hopes of an unlikely Champions League qualification – with leaders PSV seemingly already too far ahead to catch.

It really is remarkable to see the fall from grace from the 33-year-old though, as his three-year contract with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq is set to be terminated after just six months.

It seems that dreams of building the Saudi Pro League and helping spread the LGBTQIA+ community’s message to the middle east, is no longer a priority.

The Sunderland-born midfielder will be probably regretting not making a move to a reputable European club in the summer, rather than going through six months that will always stain an otherwise near perfect career.

