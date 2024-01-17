Jordan Henderson’s Saudi exit confirmed by Ornstein; leaves Ettifaq after six months

Liverpool fans were shocked to see Jordan Henderson leave the Reds last summer but the club that he chose to swap us for created headlines around the world.

Now though, David Ornstein has confirmed in The Athletic that it’s all coming to a premature end: ‘Jordan Henderson has reached an agreement with Al Ettifaq to leave the Saudi Pro League club.’

Our former captain is settling a termination of his contract for Steven Gerrard’s side and so his three-year contract will end after just six months in the middle east.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Liverpool player at end of horror tackle that wasn’t even given as foul; could have broken bones

This means that Al-Ettifaq will not receive a fee for his services, which is another kick in the teeth for them after making such a statement in securing the England international’s services in the summer.

This will surely mean that our former captain will regret the decision to end a 12-year stay at Anfield, given how publicly criticised he’s been for making the move.

It also appears that claims of helping to build the division and excitement about playing in the Saudi Pro League has ended at the earliest opportunity for the Sunderland-born midfielder.

READ MORE: “You muppet!” – Carragher hits out at Everton fans over backlash for Scouser’s ‘lack of support’ for points deduction

When you see how James Milner stayed in the Premier League and has extended his legacy at the top level, whereas his former midfield partner and Bobby Firmino are already trying to move again – it shows who made the right decision after leaving Merseyside.

It’s sad to see the decimation of a reputation and perhaps the role of a squad player for Jurgen Klopp should have been gratefully accepted by a 33-year-old whose career is now in disarray.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman