Wow: Eye-watering sum Jordan Henderson stands to lose after stunning Saudi u-turn

Jordan Henderson will stand to lose out after agreeing an early exit from Al-Ettifaq in January.

The former Liverpool skipper had joined the Saudi project in the summer, after allegedly being attracted by the promise of growing football in the Middle East.

That said, it appears the grass isn’t quite greener with Steven Gerrard’s outfit.

Ben Jacobs now reports that the 33-year-old has ‘waived owed wages’ missing out on £4m and an additional £4m for the second half of the campaign.

Worse yet, the Englishman could go on to suffer further losses relating to performance bonuses ‘if certain conditions are met’.

Not the move Henderson had bargained for

Whilst a financially disastrous early exit from Saudi won’t leave the Henderson clan destitute, it’s fair to say there will have been few grimaces shared between his accountants in recent days.

Having been a superb servant for Liverpool Football Club, we certainly don’t wish to see our old captain completely ruined, even though a ‘we told you so’ wouldn’t go amiss.

There are a further few choice words to be said about the former Sunderland man’s betrayal of the LGBTQI+ community, though it appears he’s already paying the price for his poor decision-making since the 2023 summer window first opened.

