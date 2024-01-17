‘Elite’ defender may have handed Liverpool perfect opportunity to sign him after snubbing PL rivals

Liverpool may have been handed a glorious opportunity to sign a long-standing transfer target by the player himself.

O Jogo reported of Newcastle’s attempts to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande by flying to the Portuguese capital, and the article made reference to a similar approach for his centre-back partner Goncalo Inacio this time last year.

However, the Portugal international turned down a possible move to St James’ Park as he preferred to hold out for a club who’d challenge for major silverware, having been made aware of ‘growing interest’ from the Reds, among other prospective suitors.

With Liverpool also being linked with Diomande recently, Reds chiefs must be wary of not allowing Newcastle a clear advantage in the chase for the Ivory Coast defender.

However, with Inacio snubbing the Magpies in apparent favour of a move to somewhere like Anfield, that could provide an open invitation to swoop for the 22-year-old.

The Portuguese centre-back can boast a glowing endorsement from journalist Steve Kay, who described him as an ‘elite’ operator with an ‘excellent passing range’ when speaking to the EOTK Insider show in September.

He has a release clause of £52m in his contract (TEAMtalk), which isn’t outrageously prohibitive for a player of his age who’s one of the best defenders in Europe in possession.

As per FBref, Inacio ranks among the top 6% of positional peers on the continent in terms of his match averages for passes attempted (88.82), progressive passes (8.71), progressive carries (1.84) and successful take-ons (0.62).

Those are qualities that Jurgen Klopp would surely love to add to the already impressive selection of centre-backs at his disposal, and the player himself seems to have issued a ‘come-and-get-me’ plea of sorts to Liverpool.

There’s certainly an opportunity there for the Reds to land one of Europe’s most coveted defenders – can they duly seize it?

