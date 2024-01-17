£120k-p/w Newcastle ace suggests Liverpool have one big advantage over Premier League rivals

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has spoken enviously about one factor where he feels Liverpool have an edge over every other Premier League club.

The Sweden international scored in his team’s 4-2 defeat at Anfield on New Year’s Day, with the Reds still losing only one top-flight home match in front of fans since April 2017, and he’s highlighted just how tough a venue it is for away players.

The £120,000-per-week attacker (Capology) named LFC’s stadium as the toughest in which to play for the visiting team, telling Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo): “Anfield is good.”

When asked if it’s the hardest ground for an away match in England’s top flight, Isak replied: “Yeah, probably. I think the average level is very high in the Premier League.”

READ MORE: ‘Seen this too many times…’ – Merson drops ominous title prediction Liverpool fans won’t like

READ MORE: ESPN reporter highlights big ‘question’ Howard Webb failed to answer in latest Liverpool VAR shambles

Isak actually has better luck at Anfield than most visiting players, having scored on both of his games at the venue since joining Newcastle in August 2022 (Transfermarkt), although he ended up on the losing side on each occasion.

Liverpool have played 16 matches at home in all competitions so far this season, winning 14 and drawing the other two (against Manchester United and Arsenal), a formidable record which shows how tough it is for away teams to come away from L4 with a result.

The Magpies striker’s comments are even more interesting in the context of Jurgen Klopp’s appeal to match-going Red supporters just last month to generate a more fervent atmosphere at Anfield.

Despite that, LFC’s home ground still holds an aura among many celebrated footballing figures who’ve regularly experienced it firsthand as an opponent.

Hopefully Liverpool can continue to make their iconic stadium a place where visiting teams more often than not come to lose, leaving an indelible impression on those who sample it occasionally as part of the away side.

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴