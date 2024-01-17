Journalist confirms top European defender is ‘one to keep an eye on’ for Liverpool

Alex Crook has confirmed that Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba is ‘one to keep an eye on’ as far as Liverpool are concerned.

The journalist confirmed as much on the latest episode of talkSPORT’s Transfer Window Show, amid the Reds’ ongoing search for defensive reinforcements.

Whether such a potential arrival comes now or in the summer remains to be seen, though it seems increasingly likely that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit are saving their permanent business for the next window.

Would we like to see Tapsoba at Anfield?

We can’t talk about David Hancko’s limitations in the air (56.3% aerials duels won this term) in the Eredivisie and not talk about Tapsoba’s troubling 51.2% figure, as recorded by FBref.

Albeit, it’s worth pointing out that this is significantly lower than his average of 59.5% across five seasons in the Bundesliga.

It still doesn’t compare to even Jarell Quansah’s success rate of 66.7% in 2023/24, though perhaps the Bundesliga star’s links to Anfield indicate a willingness to consider targets that excel elsewhere.

There’s plenty to admire when it comes to what the 24-year-old offers on the ball, though only time will tell if it’s enough to persuade our recruitment team to move in.

