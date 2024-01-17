‘I fear’: Gary Lineker responds to claim Victor Osimhen is Africa’s best player

Gary Lineker has reminded fans of Mo Salah’s standing in the African game in response to one article penned in The Athletic today.

The former Leicester City striker tweeted his thoughts on the Egyptian King in response to a tweet listing Victor Osimhen as ‘the continent’s best player’.

Great though he is, I fear you have forgotten a certain @MoSalah https://t.co/CXw1WvpCuR — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2024

To be completely fair to Simon Hughes, the reporter was (correctly) referring to the Nigerian international’s status as African player of the year (AP News).

A matter of opinion

There’s no denying that the Napoli forward is some player – particularly after helping guide the Italian outfit to their first Serie A title in over three decades.

He registered a whopping 36 goal contributions too for his club in 2022/23, a feat only bettered by the likes of Erling Haaland (61) and, yep, you guessed it, Salah (46), albeit, in a greater sample of games.

Still, whether Osimhen can be generally considered the continent’s leading star is, of course, a matter of debate.

As far as we at Empire of the Kop are concerned, our Egyptian King has been the reigning champion for quite some time now.

