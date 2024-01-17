Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on Sporting player with summer move in mind; not Goncalo Inacio – report

Liverpool are now understood to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande with a view to expanding the defensive department this summer.

This comes courtesy of David Lynch with This Is Anfield, as reported in a tweet below.

Sporting's Ousmane Diomande among the players Liverpool are keeping tabs on as they weigh up defensive reinforcements this summer.https://t.co/LkchL6ZCcohttps://t.co/LkchL6ZCco — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) January 17, 2024

The Merseysiders are currently without long-time servant Joel Matip following an ACL injury (for which the Cameroonian has since successfully undergone surgery) though are expecting both Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson back in the near future.

Gambling on returns

It’s fair to say that if we are indeed setting our sights on the summer, Liverpool are at least dabbling in a dance with the odds when it comes to their title hopes this term.

The impending return of our senior left-backs to the AXA training centre, whilst sure to alleviate some of the stress on the heart of the backline, does leave us temporarily vulnerable before the January window slams shut.

There’s every chance, of course, that we manage to hold on throughout the remainder of the campaign, though we’d hope the option to land a talent like Diomande – should it arise in the current moment – would be latched on to.

Especially at a time when Liverpool could look to secure major silverware so early in the rebuild.

