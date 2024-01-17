Liverpool have kept close watch on Bundesliga pass master; Romano said he’s ‘doing great’ – report

Liverpool could turn to the Bundesliga for an experienced addition to their backline, according to reports.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, 90min claimed that the Reds are planning on bringing in two centre-backs this summer, with one of those an ‘established name’ and another intended as a signing for the long-term.

In the former instance, they’ve ‘closely watched’ Jonathan Tah in recent months and have a ‘concrete interest’ in the Bayer Leverkusen defender, although Xabi Alonso’s side don’t wish to part with the 27-year-old.

Tah’s name has been linked with Liverpool for several years, so it’s no great surprise to see it cropping up again this January, especially with his team firmly in contention to win the Bundesliga.

He’s been a core presence at the heart of Bayer’s backline this season, starting all but two league games and chipping in with a decent tally of four goals across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

The 27-year-old’s pass completion rate of 92.7% places him among the top 3% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year (FBref), while Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside last month that the Germany international is ‘doing great’ at the BayArena.

Tah’s release clause at Leverkusen is just €18m (£15.5m), as per Football Transfers, so Liverpool could well swoop for him at a knockdown price considering the level at which he’s operating.

He appears to be more of a summer target than a January one, but if he continues to stand out for the Bundesliga leaders and if they go on to dethrone Bayern Munich in the final reckoning, expect the Reds’ interest – and that of other clubs – to ramp up considerably as the year progresses.

