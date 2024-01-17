(Video) One excerpt from Liverpool training footage shows fans what they’ll be delighted to see

One excerpt from training footage shared to Liverpool’s official social media channels on Wednesday will have left Reds fans delighted.

The bulk of Jurgen Klopp’s squad assembled in Kirkby as they prepare for their return to action with a Premier League clash away to Bournemouth at the weekend, and the sight of one man in particular was most welcome.

Andy Robertson was seen in one of the clips, and he wasn’t just in his everyday attire either – he was kitted out in full training gear, a strong hint that he’s taken the next big step in his recovery from the shoulder injury which has sidelined him for the last three months.

The trip to the south coast on Sunday will likely come too soon for him, but it definitely looks as if the left-back’s return to matchday action isn’t far away at all. With four more matches to play in January, here’s hoping he might even be back by the end of the month.

You can see Robertson in the training ground footage below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):