‘I was just told…’ – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have made ‘calls’ to players’ agents

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have made contact with the agents of some centre-back targets, asking to be kept ‘informed’ of their situations.

The Italian stated earlier this week that the Reds are ‘looking at some opportunities’ for that part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the January transfer window, but talked down the probability of deals being concluded this month.

The reporter provided an update on the affairs of the Anfield giants in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Wednesday morning.

Romano wrote: “As mentioned yesterday, Liverpool are exploring the market for potential new signings at centre-back, though it’s not something urgent or guaranteed to happen this January, as we know Liverpool generally prefer to do their business in the summer.

“I don’t have any concrete name yet at this stage, but I was just told that Liverpool have made some calls to some centre-backs’ agents to be informed on situations – it hasn’t become a concrete negotiation as of now. It’s not easy to find top players in the January window, that’s the problem.”

READ MORE: Ian Doyle: ‘Klopp really likes’ up-and-coming Liverpool diamond who Gomez said has ‘no ceiling’

READ MORE: £75k-p/w Liverpool ace didn’t like one thing James Milner did in cup final triumph v Chelsea

As updates go, this is admittedly a tentative one – you’d expect all clubs to be putting some feelers out during the January transfer window at the very least.

Liverpool have tended to be sensible with their market dealings under FSG’s stewardship, which has often been to the annoyance of many supporters but may ultimately be the best approach, in the wake of the Premier League’s recent clampdown on (most) clubs who breach their Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

It’s common knowledge that the Reds don’t sign players merely for the sake of it, but rather when the perfect candidate presents itself and the opportunity is there to acquire them for a reasonable sum.

There’s just over a fortnight left in the January transfer window, so the clock is definitely ticking for LFC if they’re to strengthen Klopp’s squad this month, but hope springs eternal until that 11pm deadline on 1st February is reached.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider