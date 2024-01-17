‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano confirms medical tests impending as transfer complete – Rival Watch

Aston Villa are opting not to rest on their laurels in the January window amid a highly unlikely title challenge this term.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Villans are set to secure the services of young fullback Kosta Nedeljkovic, pending medical tests.

🟣🔵 Kosta Nedeljković to Aston Villa, here we go! 2005 born right back will join the club from Crvena Zvezda! Medical tests will take place in the next days, travelling on Friday. He’s expected to stay at Serbian club until end of the season. pic.twitter.com/wNVuIkcE0Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024

It’s the third-placed Premier League outfit’s first bit of business of the window, with Crvena Zvezda understood to have already secured a replacement for the 18-year-old (Birmingham Live).

And elsewhere in the Premier League…

This follows news of Radu Dragusin’s (formerly of Genoa) arrival in London, with the defender joining Ange Postecoglou’s renewed Tottenham outfit.

Signings have otherwise been a little limited as far as the ‘Big Six’ are concerned, though Liverpool have engaged in a considerable number of loan recalls.

Rhys Williams is the latest to have returned to the AXA training centre only to be sent back out on another loan (Port Vale) for the second-half of the campaign.

We’ll be wishing the Englishman the best of luck in what we hope will be a far more fruitful experience than his time spent in the Scottish top-flight with Aberdeen.

