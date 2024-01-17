What Fabrizio Romano has said about target Liverpool can snap up for only £8m

Liverpool will reportedly be able to snap up an alleged target in Ko Itakura for as little as £8.5m this summer.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Tottenham-linked star will have a release clause worth £8.5-12.8m this summer.

Fellow transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano had previously covered the Reds’ interest in the Japan international, noting that Jurgen Klopp’s side had sent scouts ‘multiple times’ to track his performances.

🆕 News Ko #Itakura: The amount of his release clause in summer is €10-15m! M‘Gladbach would like to extend his contract beyond 2026 as the 26 y/o defender is one of the key players ✔️ Tottenham and Postecoglu, still keen on the player! @berger_pj | @SkySportDE 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/eih9aailZ7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2024

🇯🇵 Ko Itakura, one to watch in 2024 as top clubs are monitoring Japanese CB. Understand Liverpool have sent their scouts multiple times to follow Itakura’s performances. Tottenham also monitored him as Ange Postecoglou wanted Ko at Celtic. Release clause NOT valid in January. pic.twitter.com/E6Ce08dAd4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2024

A potential Joel Matip replacement?

It’s yet another reported defensive target with a concerningly low aerials won percentage (44% in 2023/24, compared to an average of 54.3% in the Bundesliga).

We’re not so sure he’s an outright Joel Matip replacement either given that the 26-year-old completes considerably less progressive carries per 90 than our Cameroonian centre-half, according to FBref.

That said, given how well the surprise signing of Wataru Endo this summer – Itakura’s international teammate and captain – we perhaps shouldn’t be too hasty in dismissing him as an option.

We’ll keep an eye on how this story progresses. Hopefully, Romano might have some positive updates for us all to sink our teeth into come the summer!

