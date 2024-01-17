‘World-class’ Liverpool player worryingly absent from team training; could miss Bournemouth tie

Dominik Szoboszlai’s spell on the sidelines looks set to continue, with the Hungarian noticeably missing from club training pictures shared on liverpoolfc.com.

Liverpool’s summer signing – one of four new midfielders to grace the halls of the AXA training centre – has been out of action since an impressive 4-2 win over Newcastle United with a hamstring injury.

Whilst it’s still possible that the ‘world-class’ (as described by Harvey Elliott with 90Min) Hungarian could make a return in time for Bournemouth, it’s looking increasingly likely that Jurgen Klopp will hold the 23-year-old back a while longer.

READ MORE: Carabao Cup match officials: Referee in officiating fiasco that cost Liverpool three points picked

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on Sporting player with summer move in mind; not Goncalo Inacio – report

What options are left to Liverpool?

With Wataru Endo having jetted off to the Asian Cup (we wish him the best of luck!), only Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch appear available for selection out of our senior options.

Whilst we’d certainly be delighted to see our No.8’s name on the teamsheet come Sunday, we’d be far from devastated if a midfield three of the former trio kicked things off against the Cherries.

We’ll be keeping an eye on any further updates between now and the pre-match presser, but things might just be okay!

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!