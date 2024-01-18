Fulham just made £30m Andre offer but £7.6m player could save Liverpool a fortune

Fulham are understood to have finally made their move for ex-Liverpool target Andre Trindade, submitting a £30m offer.

Ben Jacobs confirmed the news in question on X (formerly Twitter), following Jacque Talbot’s exclusive reveal for Football Transfers this morning.

Exclusive: Fulham have made a £30m+£5m offer to

Fluminense for midfielder Andre. Fulham CEO Alistair Mackintosh already agreed terms with Andre last year having travelled for the Copa Libertadores Final. pic.twitter.com/Kkek2AEDZS — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 18, 2024

The Reds had been understood to have held talks with Fluminense in the summer, only to be rebuffed on their interest – at the time in the middle of the Brazilian top-flight season.

Liverpool could end up saving money

Little did the fanbase know that both Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister would be fine options in the No.6 role – such to an extent that many bemoaned the former’s temporary absence for the Asian Cup this January.

But forget about the pair for just a moment, because one other Liverpool star could end up saving us quite a chunk of change.

Remember Stefan Bajcetic? Yes, that young lad who wowed us all in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign. Yes, that young lad Mo Salah claimed had been ‘our best player’ since he started featuring in the first-XI.

The £7.6m midfielder (according to Football Transfers’ valuation system), who only recently turned 19 in October, could still go on to have a terrific career once he’s fully recovered from his latest injury setback.

Could our reluctance to spend on yet another No.6 in the market be based partly on Endo’s success? Yes, of course.

Could Bajcetic’s extremely bright future also be a factor in the decision-making process? Why the hell not?

At any rate, if he can build on a terrific breakthrough campaign last year, we suspect he might end up saving the club quite the fortune.

Watch this space, Reds.

