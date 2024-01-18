(Image) Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans will spot Darwin Nunez wearing new boots in training

It’s been no secret that Trent Alexander-Arnold is now part of the Adidas Predator family and it seems that Darwin Nunez is also joining the club.

After debuting the new boots against West Ham in the Carabao Cup, our No.9 seemingly made a switch to Nike.

However, the latest images from liverpoolfc.com show that the Uruguayan was wearing the describable footwear once again.

It’ll be interesting to see which brand the former Benfica man represents when we face Bournemouth at the weekend.

You can view the image of Nunez in the predators via liverpoolfc.com:

🔎 Darwin wearing the new Preds in training 🔥 #LFC pic.twitter.com/CLqv1TPxat — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 18, 2024

