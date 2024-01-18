(Video) Luis Diaz howls with laughter after his surprise for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool training

Liverpool’s players will get back down to the serious business of maintain their Premier League title challenge on Sunday, but Luis Diaz still found time for comedy capers in training.

The club’s social media channels have shared footage from Kirkby as Jurgen Klopp’s squad step up preparations for the trip to Bournemouth at the weekend, and one hilarious clips showed the 27-year-old playing a time-honoured prank on one of his teammates.

The Colombian snuck up on an unsuspecting Darwin Nunez and proceeded to throw a medicine ball at him, with the contact promoting the Uruguay striker to look around him quizzically. All the while, Diaz was howling with laughter at the reaction from his fellow attacker.

Camaraderie definitely seems to be at a high among the Liverpool camp, and hopefully our number 7 might also have the last laugh on the Cherries on Sunday evening!

You can view the clip of the South American duo below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):