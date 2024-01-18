(Video) Luis Diaz summons the spirit of Firmino with deft piece of skill in Liverpool training

Bobby Firmino might be gone from Liverpool for eight months now, but one of the Brazilian’s signature moves is being kept alive on Merseyside by Luis Diaz.

The Brazil striker displayed a knack for a no-look finish during his time at Anfield, famously glancing away from the goal while scoring in the 5-1 drubbing of Arsenal in December 2018.

That cheeky manoeuvre was on show from the Colombian during a passing drill at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday, with LFC’s social media team uploading clips of the Reds’ preparations for the visit to Bournemouth on Sunday.

As the ball approached Diaz, he looked to his right while executing a first-time pass to his left, all with a broad smile on his face.

The no-look mantle among South American attackers at Anfield has been passed on, it seems!

