Ferguson stopped Liverpool from signing Man Utd’s ‘best player’ who told Roy Keane to ‘f*** off’

Even more rare than a direct transfer between Merseyside’s top two clubs in Liverpool and Everton is a switch across the M62.

Yet, that’s what came close to occurring back in 2007 when a disillusioned Gabriel Heinze sought out a move to Anfield after Rafa Benitez’s side submitted a £6.8m bid (as was reported by talkSPORT).

The defender – who once bravely stood up to former teammate Roy Keane, telling the Irishman to ‘f*** off’ after one defeat (Daily Star) – had become frustrated with his lack of playing time.

Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was the man to stand firmly in the way of the Argentine international and an exit to their bitter rivals.

There was a time when Heinze was beloved at Old Trafford

Whilst his playing minutes had dwindled, it’s worth remembering that this was a footballer who once beat Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo to United’s players’ player of the year award (Manchester Evening News).

A player who eventually won a move to the Spanish capital, instead of the red half of Merseyside, with Real Madrid.

A strange period in the limited shared history of Liverpool and Manchester United, it has to be said!

We instead went on to sign Martin Skrtel from Zenit that summer to bolster the defence.

Perhaps Ferguson did everyone a favour stepping in and blocking a rare transfer between the clubs!

