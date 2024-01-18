Henderson ‘may never be paid’ for six-month Saudi switch; ‘cost him millions’

Jordan Henderson made a bold decision to swap Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq in the summer and for many it was a decision fueled by financial gain, something he may never receive.

As reported by Telegraph Sport: ‘Henderson’s U-turn is set to cost him millions and Telegraph Sport can now reveal that he has left Saudi without earning any of his £350,000-a-week wages to date, with sources close to the player believing he may never be paid for the six months he spent at Al-Ettifaq.’

To think that the 33-year-old sacrificed a position as a squad player for a team sat top of the Premier League, to enjoy a penniless switch to the side that sit eighth in the Saudi Pro League and are without a win in nine – is still baffling.

READ MORE: (Video) Peter Crouch makes bold statement about Liverpool’s title chances: ‘don’t want to say it…’

It’s tough for our supporters to see the likes of Steven Gerrard and Gini Wijnaldum also be part of the side based in Dammam, as we should want to support club legends in the rest of their careers.

However, when we add in the sports washing side of all this too – it’s amazing to hear that our former captain is now facing losing money after siding with a nation that was seemingly so far from his morals.

It seems that everyone has a price but when you’re not even provided the funds for this blot of his near perfect CV, the England international must regret this decision more than any other he’s made.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson’s return to Europe is ‘agreed’ after Ettifaq exit confirmed – Ornstein

His legacy at Anfield will remain strong and there will always be a great reception on Merseyside for the man who won it all as a Red and lifted every trophy for us along the way.

However, some will never forgive the Sunderland-born midfielder for moving to the middle east and that’s something he will have to live with – something a lot more costly than his personal finances.

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴