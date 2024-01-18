(Video) ‘How did this happen?’: Henderson speaks out on Ajax transfer for the first time

“How did this happen?” was the first question put forward to Jordan Henderson in his opening interview as an Ajax footballer.

A question one might dare say is being asked by commentators across the globe, not to mention fans of Liverpool and Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq, following a high-profile exit from the Middle East.

The ex-Reds skipper laughed off the opening query before going on to discuss a ‘whirlwind’ few days returning to European football.

