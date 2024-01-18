Ready to go: 10-cap Liverpool ace prepared to leave Anfield; could link up with ex-Reds boss

One Liverpool player reportedly has his sights set on a move away from Anfield later this year.

According to Football Insider, Caoimhin Kelleher is ready to leave the Reds in the summer amid reported interest from Celtic, who are managed by former LFC boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 10-cap Republic of Ireland international is thought to be keen on trying to establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper away from Merseyside, having continually been understudy to Alisson Becker for several years.

The same outlet claimed earlier in the week that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to lose the 25-year-old this month, so an exit at the end of the season is more likely.

READ MORE: £120k-p/w Newcastle ace suggests Liverpool have one big advantage over Premier League rivals

READ MORE: ‘Seen this too many times…’ – Merson drops ominous title prediction Liverpool fans won’t like

Having first come to Liverpool as a 16-year-old in 2015 and progressed to the senior ranks, making 32 appearances under Klopp, it’s impossible to begrudge Kelleher the desire to become an undisputed first-choice ‘keeper elsewhere.

Alisson has simply been too outstanding to remove from the starting XI by choice, and the Irishman is well beyond an age where he can afford to bide his time and let the opportunities come to him.

The obvious downside to the Reds’ number 62 moving on is that we’d need to either bring in a reliable backup to the Brazilian or trust in one of our current options to step up as the immediate go-to whenever our first-choice stopper is unavailable or being rested.

At least if Kelleher goes to Celtic and is installed as Rodgers’ number one between the sticks, he’d be playing regularly for a team who are guaranteed to be challenging for domestic silverware and capable of qualifying for the Champions League annually.

Let’s hope he gives us the rest of this season, and if he wishes to move on in the summer, he’d leave with the best wishes of everyone at Anfield, and a gratitude for displaying commendable patience and never letting the side down when called upon.

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴