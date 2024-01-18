Jurgen Klopp plans to frustrate two clubs seeking to snap up ‘consistent performer’ at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp looks set to frustrate two clubs who reportedly have designs on snapping up a talented youngster from Liverpool.

According to Football Scotland, Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers are both interested in a possible move for Owen Beck, but they’ll be made to wait in their efforts to land the 21-year-old as the Reds manager wants to keep him at Anfield while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are both out injured.

The Welsh youngster was recently recalled from a loan spell in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee to provide cover at left-back in the enforced absences of the aforementioned duo.

READ MORE: 10-cap Liverpool ace prepared to leave Anfield; could link up with ex-Reds boss

READ MORE: £120k-p/w Newcastle ace suggests Liverpool have one big advantage over Premier League rivals

Even if Beck is unlikely to feature much for Liverpool’s first team this season, particularly with Robertson seemingly back in full training as he nears a return to fitness, it makes perfect sense for Klopp to veto any possibility of an exit for the 21-year-old in January.

With Luke Chambers being loaned out to Wigan in recent days, it leaves the Wales under-21 international and Calum Scanlon as the only two natural left-backs at Anfield, and both remain inexperienced at the highest level, hence Joe Gomez being selected to deputise in that position of late.

The Welshman is a prodigious talent, with Reds academy coach Barry Lewtas previously describing him as ‘fantastic’ and ‘a real consistent performer’ at underage level (liverpoolfc.com).

It remains to be seen how much of a look-in Beck will get in Klopp’s side for the remainder of the season, but from Liverpool’s point of view it’s definitely the right call to keep him around while Robertson and Tsimikas are both still recovering from their respective injuries.

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴