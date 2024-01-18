(Video) Kostas Tsimikas update after broken collar bone; end of Feb was initial fear – Pearce

With Andy Robertson being out of the side, it was a real blow to also lose Kostas Tsimikas as well but there’s now been an update on when we will see the Greek Scouser back on the pitch.

Speaking on The Liverpool Connection Podcast, James Pearce said: “Tsimikas is kind of a fair bit ahead of schedule because, I think, when he broke his collar bone initially, you know, the talk was, ‘well you know, back end of February probably, before we saw him back’. So, good news with that.”

Joe Gomez has been a more than able deputy for the position but we’re all praying for the return of either of our ‘natural’ left-back options, to add more cover for the role.

No doubt the 27-year-old will also be gutted to not be able to play whilst the captain of Scotland is also injured, so let’s hope he’s back on the pitch soon.

You can view Pearce’s comments on Tsimikas (from 17:39) via The Liverpool Connection Podcast & ATX Reds Press on YouTube:

