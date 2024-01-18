How do Liverpool FC’s academy players keep up with their educational commitments?

Every member of the famous Liverpool FC academy ultimately dreams of rising through the ranks and going on to play professionally for the Reds’ senior team.

From Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard in a previous generation to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones now, there have been numerous local heroes who fulfil their dream of successfully making the biggest leap of all from youth level to the first team.

However, many more academy hopefuls don’t manage to emulate the aforementioned stars or carve out a career in professional football, so it’s essential that they have a good education to fall back upon.

To that effect, Liverpool FC have a full-time education manager whose remit is to support and develop young players at the club both educationally and holistically.

The job entails liaising with schools who’ve formed official partnerships with LFC and developing relationships with schools in the city to provide a high standard of educational support for the club’s academy players, along with leading the scholarship players’ life skills development programme.

Liverpool’s current academy stars

One of the standout features of Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager is to give players from the academy a chance to prove themselves in the first team.

Trent and Jones are the two main modern-day examples of those who’ve successfully made the grade, while Jarell Quansah appears to be well on track to follow suit, having excelled in his first season as a senior Reds player in 2023/24.

Others such as Conor Bradley, Ben Doak, Luke Chambers, Bobby Clark and Kaide Gordon have been given first-team minutes this term, and Stefan Bajcetic is also likely to play a part once he returns from a long-term injury layoff.

Among those still playing at under-18 level, Trey Nyoni has been on the fringes of the senior team without yet making his debut, while Trent Kone-Doherty, Lewis Koumas and Kornel Misciur have trained with Klopp’s squad.

Keep an eye out too for Cody Pennington, who brilliantly finished off a sublime team goal for the under-18s in their win over Stoke last weekend.

The hope is that those names will become increasingly familiar to Liverpool fans over the coming years as they strive towards joining the list of academy graduates who grow into Anfield legends.

All the while, the club continues to fulfil its vital role in providing its academy members with a solid education.

