Why do Liverpool have the best chance to lift the Premier League title this season?

The 2023/24 Premier League season is witnessing a close contest between several top clubs, with twists and turns occurring on almost every matchday. Liverpool currently lead the table with 45 points, two ahead of both Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The season has been full of surprises so far, with Tottenham Hotspur starting strong but suffering successive losses in November and a string of injuries and suspensions. Villa have been even more impressive, with a young and talented squad which may just getting started.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have lost their momentum and, after being at the top for a few weeks, they now find themselves fourth and level on points with Spurs. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino revolution has completely failed thus far, and Erik ten Hag’s strategy to bring Manchester United to the top is also hitting the rocks.

However, the talking point this year is the revival of Liverpool. After missing out on a Champions League spot last season, they are now top and firmly in contention to lift the Premier League title.

Let's jump into the details of why Liverpool have the best chance to win the league by the end of the season.

Trent in midfield is a masterstroke

One of the biggest changes which is driving Liverpool’s push for the title in the last few months is the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder. The 25-year-old has always had a superb passing range, and he was even trialled as a midfielder by Gareth Southgate in one England game as the Three Lions boss attempted to utilise that attribute.

Klopp has given the number 66 a free role from the back, and he operates almost as a midfielder in many games. This has seen Trent return to his best form, and he now contributes more to Liverpool’s goal return with his ability to pick the right pass from anywhere on the pitch.

Next season he will surely be used in this role more often, and Liverpool might even sign a new right-back so that the vice-captain can move to midfield permanently and influence games even more. This could improve their win rate, and that is one of the reasons why they can win the Premier League.

Their attackers are combining well

One big problem Liverpool had last season was the struggles of their new-look forward line to adapt and combine well with each other. However, in the last few months, Klopp’s attack seems to have clicked into gear, with a succession of wins rattled off.

Mo Salah has helped himself to 18 goals already this term, with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota on nine each, while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have 14 between them, so it’s fair to say that everyone is pitching in.

Klopp’s experience

Klopp has had to rebuild the team to try and make it as great as the formidable Liverpool outfit that we saw between 2018 and 2022. This season, the Reds have shown the nous and resilience of potential title contender, and they look determined to wrestle back the Premier League trophy from Man City.

Klopp has a wealth of experience in the division, having won the title with Liverpool in 2020. He knows what it takes to win England’s top flight, and he will be looking to use that experience to guide his team to glory tshi year.

The 56-year-old is a tactical mastermind, his gegenpressing system perfectly tuned to extract the maximum potential from his squad. Liverpool’s high-intensity pressing, quick transitions and fluid attacking movements are a nightmare for even the most well-drilled defences to handle.

Honed over several years, this system plays to the strengths of Liverpool’s dynamic, athletic players, creating a potent cocktail of attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

Salah’s continued brilliance

The Egyptian King remains Liverpool’s talisman and chief tormentor of opposition defences. His insatiable thirst for goals and uncanny ability to create magic out of thin air is simply unparalleled.

Despite some of his overall performances being a tad subdued, Salah is still the league’s joint-top scorer alongside Erling Haaland, a testament to his enduring quality and importance to the Liverpool machine. His return from the Africa Cup of Nations will be a significant boost for the Reds in the second half of the season.

Depth and versatility: Adapting to every challenge

Liverpool’s squad isn’t just about star names; it’s about depth and versatility. When everyone is available, Klopp possesses a wealth of options in every position, allowing him to rotate his squad effectively and adapt to different tactical challenges.

Injuries and fatigue are inevitable throughout a long season, but with the likes of Jota, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones all stepping up in key moments, Liverpool are well-equipped to weather any storm and maintain their title push.

