(Video) McCoist demands Liverpool sign ‘natural partner for Van Dijk’; Konate, Gomez & Matip not convinced

It’s been a rather quiet January transfer window for many clubs but Ally McCoist has outlined who he thinks Liverpool should be signing in the next couple of weeks.

The Scot said: “I think a natural partner for Van Dijk at centre back, I mean Matip and Konate were in there, Gomez has played there.

“But they’ve never really had a solid, solid defensive partnership at centre back.”

READ MORE: Henderson ‘may never be paid’ for six-month Saudi switch; ‘cost him millions’

It seems strange to say that Joe Gomez, who was a key part of the defence that won the Premier League, Joel Matip, the same for the Champions League, and Ibou Konate, one of the most promising centre backs in world football, are not ‘solid’ partners for Virgil van Dijk.

We could use some more reliability as the above options are all prone to an injury but in terms of talent – there’s nothing wrong with the men that Jurgen Klopp can call upon at present (including Jarell Quansah).

You can view McCoist’s comments on Liverpool (from 25:01) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴