(Video) ‘Is that a mad statement?’ – Neville doubles down on Spurs catching Liverpool claim

Gary Neville caused a lot of attention when he said that he thought Tottenham could catch Liverpool and Arsenal this season and now he’s come out in anger, to support his claim.

Speaking on ‘Stick to Football’ for ‘The Overlap’, the former defender said about Spurs: “If they kept them [returning players from injury] fit with a clear run, they’re going to have, I said they could, they could push Arsenal and Liverpool for that sort of like second place.

“I genuinely think that could happen, yes I think that could happen, is that a mad statement?”

READ MORE: (Video) Chelsea could be too soon for Alexander-Arnold knee injury – Pearce

Seeing as the Reds are currently four places above, five points better off, have a game in hand and also have more than our fair share of injured players to return – it just seems like an odd comment to make from the 48-year-old.

Of course, anything can happen but it is a pretty mad statement to make from the Sky Sports pundit.

You can view Neville’s comments on Liverpool and Tottenham (from 9:28) The Overlap on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴