(Video) ‘Pretty positive’ injury update for Robertson as full training looms – Pearce

Andy Robertson hasn’t played for Liverpool since early October and we’re all eagerly awaiting his return to the side, something which is set to happen in near future.

Speaking on The Liverpool Connection Podcast, James Pearce said: “Pretty positive news really with, I mean Robertson’s obviously spent the last week over in Dubai warm weather training and stepping that up.

“So, I think he’s just waiting for the green light now to be able to resume contact training, that was always going to be the big thing.

READ MORE: (Image) Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans will spot Darwin Nunez wearing new boots in training

“You know, is the is the the bone completely fully healed in his shoulder, the joint, you know.

“Everything, is everything up to it, in terms of being able to resume full training. So, he is, you know, the last I heard, he was on course to be full training again, before the end of the month”.

READ MORE: (Video) McCoist demands Liverpool sign ‘natural partner for Van Dijk’; Konate, Gomez & Matip not convinced

Given the size of our injury list at the moment, we’ll all be eager to see the left-back return to the first-team squad and be able to support Joe Gomez in filling the role.

The captain of Scotland has no doubt been missed as much off the pitch as he has on it, so a speedy return will be best for everyone.

You can view Pearce’s comments on Robertson (from 17:02) via The Liverpool Connection Podcast & ATX Reds Press on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴