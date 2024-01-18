(Video) ‘OK!’ – Andy Robertson shows his funny side with greeting for Darwin Nunez at training

Andy Robertson marked his return to Liverpool team training on Wednesday with a humorous greeting for Darwin Nunez.

Displaying characteristic good humour, the Scotland captain approached his Uruguayan teammate from the side and proceeded to introduce himself with a chest bump.

As the striker turned around upon feeling the contact, the left-back extended his hand and chirped “OK!”, with the number 9 accepting the handshake offer.

Between Luis Diaz pelting him with medicine balls and Robertson bumping him from the side, Nunez was getting plenty of attention at training ahead of the Bournemouth clash on Sunday!

You can view the exchange between Robbo and Nunez below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):