‘Has joined’: Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘official’ transfer that will intrigue Liverpool fans

It’s done. It’s over. Jordan Henderson has completed his mission in Saudi Arabia, successfully bringing football to the masses in the Middle East.

Or has he? We’ll leave that question for the top executives and stakeholders in the Saudi Pro League to answer – though we suspect the answer will be a resound “no”.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t deterred the Englishman from seeking pastures new, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the ex-Liverpool captain’s switch to Ajax on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨⚪️🔴 OFFICIAL: Jordan Henderson has joined Ajax from Al Ettifaq. Exclusive story, confirmed. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿pic.twitter.com/fGJm3tWL6g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2024

It might be one of the more surreal announcement videos fans will have seen from a professional football club!

What to think about Henderson’s latest exit?

What isn’t there to think? After having declared six months ago that he was convinced by the potential of football in Saudi Arabia, Henderson has fled once again.

This time to a troubled Ajax outfit that sit fifth behind AZ Alkmaar, FC Twente, Feyenoord and PSV.

To put things into context, as many as 23 points separate the Amsterdam-based side and the league leaders in Peter Bosz’s PSV.

At least this time around the 33-year-old won’t be needed to educate the Dutch capital on the beautiful game.

