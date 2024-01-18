(Video) Says it all: Mo Salah’s face as he realises injury blow is worryingly telling

Liverpool and Egypt fans will be gritting their teeth en masse after watching footage of Mo Salah’s exit from the pitch in the AFCON.

The Pharaohs are, at the time of writing, involved in a second group stage clash against Ghana, having lost their star man to what appears to be a hamstring injury.

Coverage shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed a close-up of the Egyptian King as he seems to realise the extent of the injury suffered before the half-time break.

Hopefully, it’s not as serious as it looks.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BBCMOTD: