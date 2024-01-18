(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai injury update after midfielder missing from training snaps

Liverpool shared images of the first day back in training after our winter break but one man who was worryingly missing was Dominik Szoboszlai.

Providing an update on his fitness, James Pearce said: “Szoboszlai again has been out running on the pitch, I think you know, he should have a chance of being, of being back around for that trip to Bournemouth on Sunday. Should know more on that later on in the week.”

It’s great to hear that the midfielder seems to be in with a shout of being part of our next match against Bournemouth this weekend.

Our No.8 is a pivotal part of the squad and perhaps this break from action can aid him restoring his form that impressed us all so much, at the start of his maiden Anfield campaign.

You can view Szoboszlai’s fitness update from Pearce (from 17:51) via The Liverpool Connection Podcast & ATX Reds Press on YouTube:

