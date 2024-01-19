‘I think…’ – Egypt boss discusses Mo Salah injury after Liverpool ace forced off holding hamstring

Mo Salah was forced off during the first half of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana last night after appearing to feel some discomfort in his hamstring,

His national team boss Rui Vitoria has admitted that the full extent of the injury is yet to be determined but that he thinks ‘it’s not dangerous’.

The Pharaohs currently find themselves second in Group B ahead of their final group game against Cape Verde on Monday where a win would guarantee their progress through to the knockout stages.

“I hope not [a big problem],” said Vitoria (as quoted by Express). “We don’t know yet what the problem is. I hope it’s not a big problem but it was a problem in the first half. It was difficult timing for us because in the second half, we could only make two substitutions. But now, I don’t know. It’s early to see something. I think it’s not dangerous but let’s see if Salah recovers.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘From the first moment’ – Liverpool fans will love what Hull boss has had to say about Fabio Carvalho

The Liverpool ace was spotted leaving the ground last night with a smile on his face and appearing to walk normally.

As well as the whole of Egypt, Liverpool supporters and Jurgen Klopp will also be praying for good news regarding any potential injury with the Reds still fighting on all four fronts this term.

It would be extremely disappointing for Egypt to be knocked out of AFCON at the group stages but for Salah to miss more games for Liverpool through injury.

His goals and assists have been vital for the Anfield-based outfit this term with us currently top of the Premier League and one game away from securing a spot in the League Cup final.

Our No. 11 has scored 18 goals and registered nine assists in 27 games this term (across all competitions) while also picking up a goal and an assist during Egypt’s AFCON opener against Mozambique last week.

Let’s hope for good news in the coming days once the full extent of the former Roma man’s injury is established.

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!