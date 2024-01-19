(Video) Footage of what Salah did after injury-enforced substitution shouldn’t be missed

The exact extent of Mo Salah’s hamstring injury may be unclear, though footage that has been released during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana may offer some positive insight.

The 31-year-old cut a devasted figure departing the field of play before the stroke of half-time, though quickly reemerged onto the pitch to show support for his teammates.

The Pharaohs managed to secure a 2-2 draw in the end, equalising twice to keep alive their hopes of qualification in the knockouts of the AFCON.

We’re crossing every finger and toe we’ve got that our top-scorer will be fit and able to keep participating in the tournament for his country.

