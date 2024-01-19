(Video) ‘From the first moment’ – Liverpool fans will love what Hull boss has had to say about Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho’s spell at RB Leipzig may not have went to plan but the 21-year-old has made an instant impact at Hull City.

After being recalled from his spell with the Bundesliga outfit Carvalho will now spend the remainder of the campaign with the Tigers in the Championship.

The Lisbon-born talent will want to show Jurgen Klopp and Co. what he’s made of as he aims to force his way into the German’s plans for the future.

The former Fulham man has bags of potential but Klopp clearly feels like the attacking midfielder needs regular game time this term – something he wouldn’t get at Anfield – to continue his development.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior has spoken about the impressive attitude Carvalho has had since moving to Yorkshire and explained that he immediately knew that his side and the Portugal U21 international were a perfect match.

Our No. 28 impressed on his debut last week despite Hull suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Norwich City and he will be looking to impress again tonight as his side travel north to face Sunderland.

Let’s hope he can show what he’s about during his time with the Tigers – it’s great to hear Rosenior speak so highly of the youngster.

Check Rosenior speaking below via @TheRedmenTV (courtesy of Sky Sports):