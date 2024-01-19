Journo has ‘no doubt’ LFC are ‘looking at’ 22-y/o PL ace; explains ‘better route’ Klopp and Co. may go down

Journalist David Lynch has explained he has ‘no doubt’ that Liverpool are ‘looking at’ one Premier League ace in particular this summer but believes the Reds may instead spend the money on renewing Mo Salah’s contract.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is a player who has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks as he continues to impress for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Ben Jacobs has urged supporters to ‘keep an eye on Liverpool’ in regards to the race for the 22-year-old’s signature with the France youth international desperate to play European football.

So far this term the former Reading man has five goals and one assist in nine Premier League games but Liverpool sources have reportedly told Lynch that they’re somewhat content with their current options at the top end of the pitch.

“The idea I’m getting from sources I’m speaking to at Liverpool, they feel they’re well stocked in the forward area,” Lynch told his YouTube channel (via Rousing The Kop). “Olise I’ve no doubt is someone they’re looking at and Summerville with the numbers he’s putting up recently I think he would be someone that fits the profile. Both aged 22 as well.

“But it’s all about whether Liverpool will actually need someone and I don’t think at the moment they would say that they do, particularly if they’ve got a chance to keep Salah. If they can pour more money into giving him a couple more years on a contract extension to keep him, I think that is a better route to go down then maybe investing in the forward line.”

Olise is a seriously talented player and is the right sort of age for Liverpool’s recruitment team to target. He operates on the right flank, like Salah, and has the tendency to cut inside onto his favoured left foot.

We do have numerous options in attack, however, with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott all battling it out for the remaining two spots alongside our No. 11 up top.

It would make sense to instead spend money on adding reinforcements to other parts of the squad, defence in particular, while the future of the Egyptian King is something that needs discussing in the near future.

His current deal expires in the summer of next year and we’re expecting interest from Saudi Arabia to return at the end of the season – when he will then be 32 years of age.

He’s still at the peak of his powers and firing the Reds in the direction of more silverware but we’ll just have to wait and see what business and negotiations are completed in the summer.

