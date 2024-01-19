‘Definitely something’: Jurgen Klopp now addresses Mo Salah injury extent fears at AFCON

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that little is known of the severity of Mo Salah’s hamstring injury sustained during a 2-2 draw with Ghana at the AFCON.

The Egyptian King pulled up just before the stroke of half-time, shaking his head as he walked off the field of play.

“We don’t know anything. I spoke with him last night, and he will have further assessment. Then we will know more. He felt it, and we all know how rarely Mo goes off, so it’s definitely something. We will see,” the 56-year-old told reporters in his pre-match presser (via the club’s official website).

The former Roma hitman has been a key figure in the Reds’ title charge, registering 27 goal contributions thus far in 2023/24.

What’s the verdict from Egypt?

Rui Vitoria was similarly at a loss to explain just how severe the 31-year-old’s injury was, telling reporters: “We don’t know yet what the problem is. I hope it’s not a big problem but it was a problem in the first half.”

It’s hopefully a positive sign that the No.11 was able to walk himself off the pitch and was seen in high spirits as he departed the stadium last night.

We know just how much this competition means to Salah, so to see him fit and available for the remainder of the Pharaohs’ campaign, potentially lifting silverware perhaps, would most certainly be our preference.

Just think of the positive impact it could have on the forward if he finally lifts the trophy!

