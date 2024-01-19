‘The most important thing’ – Jurgen Klopp reacts to Jordan Henderson’s move to ‘sensational’ Ajax

Jurgen Klopp has responded to Jordan Henderson’s transfer from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax.

The England international only left Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League side in the summer but struggled to settle in the Middle East and has now returned to Europe after terminating his contract with Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Reds boss said he has not yet spoken to his former captain since his move to the Dutch capital but insisted he was ‘happy for him’.

Henderson will wear the No. 6 shirt at the Johan Cruyff Arena and will look to lift Ajax up the table as they currently find themselves in fifth spot after a dreadful start to the campaign.

“No, I didn’t speak to him [since he completed his move to Ajax]. But I’m happy for him as it looks like he is happy and that is the most important thing to me,” Klopp told reporters (via Liverpool’s official website).

“From time to time I forget I actually don’t read these kind of stories, but when it’s not about us I read a bit.

“People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back. I don’t know how we dare, always judging these kind things. We have one life and we have to make decisions, and sometimes our decisions are perfect in the first case, and sometimes it feels different after you made them.

“He was there and it was 100 percent an interesting experience. I spoke to him and 99 percent of football things there were absolutely fine. It is the start of something and it is not like it is here – imagine it would immediately be like that.

“There are many things to develop in the future but (he was) never really critical or saying ‘It’s not possible that that’s not there’.

“But then he thought it is better for him and the family to come back to Europe and now he is here, at Ajax Amsterdam, a sensational club in a difficult moment.

“Ajax always played the best football when they combined their real talent that is always there with some experience, and that is obviously now the job of Hendo.

“He is part of that experienced group and from fifth place in Holland you can make steps in the table, and it’s all positive. It’s an experience.

“Only in England do people think ‘Why do they go abroad?’ All other countries want to come England and as beautiful as this country is, they want to make international experiences and for me it is the same.

“He is going to Holland where he can enjoy his football definitely again, the family will feel wonderful because the city is absolutely outstanding, and I am very happy for him.

“[I] will definitely talk to him, but in these few days I thought he has a few things to do which are more important.”

Henderson received a huge amount of criticism after heading to Saudi Arabia in the summer – especially from the LGBT community who he had supported during his time in England.

He and his family clearly struggled to fully settle in the country, however, and he now can continue his playing career closer to home – albeit in another new country.

The European Championships also take place this summer and our former No. 14 will be hoping to remain a part of Gareth Southgate’s plans. Although the Eredivise is not recognised as one of Europe’s top five leagues, the more competitive and respected decision will boost the midfielder’s chances of prolonging his international career.

Bobby Firmino, who also swapped Merseyside for Saudi in the summer, is reportedly looking for a return to Europe as well after netting just three times in 19 games following his move to Al-Ahli.

Despite the eye-watering finances on offer in the Middle East it just goes to show that the grass isn’t always greener!

