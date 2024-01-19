Some Liverpool fans are saying the same thing after Klopp latest presser

With Jurgen Klopp sharing updates on the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, some Liverpool fans turned to the same question.

Where on earth is Thiago Alcantara?

The Spaniard has been out of action for the season following a series of complications and setbacks in the aftermath of hip surgery in April.

The most recent update

Pep Lijnders was questioned on the subject recently, telling reporters, in comments relayed by Liverpool World, that the playmaker would not be back in action until next month.

The Dutchman delivered the update prior to our 2-1 comeback win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, it remains to be seen how the club intends to handle the former Barcelona man’s future at L4.

If he can supercharge a run at the title from February onwards, of course, it will provide at least some food for thought ahead of the end of the campaign in May.

