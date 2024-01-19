(Video) Taki Minamino’s message to Liverpool fans will pull heart strings

Takumi Minamino has plenty of reason to be a little disheartened when it comes to the lack of opportunities he was given as a Liverpool player but the 29-year-old has been nothing but complimentary.

Speaking with Euro News, the former Red sent a message to our fans: “It was a great memory for me and I really… a lot of nice memories and I always miss the fans, lovely fans.

“And I hope one day to come back to Anfield and I want to see the fans. So yeah, I wish you all the best”.

It would be great for the current Monaco forward to return to Anfield one day and it’s sure to evoke an equally as heartfelt reaction from our supporters.

The Japanese international has shown his class yet again and we’re lucky to have had him as part of our squad, for the three seasons he was on Merseyside.

You can watch Minamino’s comments via @bkelly776 on X:

Caught up with Takumi Minamino for @euronews ahead of Japan's second Asian Cup group game against Iraq this afternoon. He talked about the importance of Wataru Endo to the national team and had a message for fans of his former club, Liverpool. #AsianCup2023 #Japan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/9eLReQOh0x — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) January 19, 2024

